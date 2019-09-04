Tables turned! 7-year-old offers Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma his autograph. Watch video

Image Source : @ANUSHKASHARMA1588 INSTA 7-year-old offers Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma his autograph

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are used to signing autographs and taking pictures for fans around the world but on Tuesday, the tables turned when a young fan surprised the duo by offering them to give his autograph instead.

Kohli and Anushka met a young Indian fan in Jamaica and a video of their interaction has gone viral on social media. In the video, a 7-year-old was seen approaching them and offering his signature and both waited patiently for the kid to sign and hand them the piece of paper.

"My 7 year old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test, caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?". Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too," posted the young fan's uncle on Twitter.

Anushka has been travelling with the Indian team in the Caribbean since the beginning of the tour, which in the end turned out to be a massive success for Kohli & Co.

India completed a cleen sweep of both the ODI and Test series and in the process, also went on top of the World Test Championship table with 120 points.

Kohli also achieved some personal milestones.

The victory in the second Test was Kohli's 28th in Tests as a captain -- the most by any Indian in the longest format of the game. Kohli overtook Mahnedra Singh Dhoni, who had 27 wins under his belt from 60 games at the helm.

Kohli has a win percentage of 58.33 -- the best among Indian captains in the longest format of the game. Under his captaincy, India have played 48 Tests, winning 28 of them and losing and drawing 10 each. Dhoni, his predecessor, captained India in 60 Tests, winning 27, losing 18 and drawing 15. The former captain had a win per cent of 45.

Sourav Ganguly is third in the list with 21 wins from 49 games as captain. He lost 13 and drew 15.

The 30-year-old had also surpassed Ganguly with the most Test wins in overseas matches for India as captain after the first Test of the series. Kohli now has 13 away wins as captain in 27 matches, while Ganguly had 11 wins in 28 games.