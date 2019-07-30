Tiger Shroff in esteemed bracket of iconic Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan

Tiger Shroff's stunt action director Kecha who has been training Tiger since his very first film, Heropanti until now with Baaghi 2 has a lot to share about his experience!

Kecha shares, "We have an amazing experience with Tiger. He is a man with passion and has great endurance. Tiger is a very good guy, he is a real gentleman, very humble. I have trained him a lot, I share my ideas for choreography, then he performs after that I take his suggestions on it make my own style. I and my son have been training tiger together, Tiger knows my people and have trained really hard and Tiger knows my style."

The recently released teaser of Tiger's upcoming film ‘War’ gave us glimpses of the actor performing stunts from high-speed car chases to an avalanche scene, Tiger leaves no room for fans to catch their breath. After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

