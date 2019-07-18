Shah Rukh Khan takes kids AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Khan to Maldives- Pics inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan takes kids AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Khan to the Maldives- Pics inside

Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted along with his kids Aryan Khan, Suhana and AbRam. According to the reports, Shah Rukh Khan is taking his kids for a vacation in the Maldives, however, Gauri Khan couldn't be spotted in the pictures. Shah Rukh Khan who recently voiced Mufasa, the character in the Lion King wants to dedicate some time to his family. His elder son, Aryan Khan too voiced for Simba, Mufasa's cub in the movie. The Lion King is set to hit the theatres in India on July 19, 2019.

Check pictures!

Shah Rukh Khan can be seen leading with AbRam, as Aryan and Suhana follow! All of them are casually dressed and seem to be in a vacation mood.

Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed to Filmfare in an interview that “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

Shah RukhKhan was last seen in Zero, which failed to impress the audience. He then decided to take a break and to dedicate time to his family and come up with something new. Recently, he voiced in the Hindi version of The Lion King and all Shah Rukh Khan fans are going Awww. Not just this, he will be seen producing the Zombie Horror Betaal. Shah Rukh Khan has already produced two Netflix originals, Bard of Blood and Class of 83.

