Sanjay Dutt to launch trailer of Prasthanam on a special occasion

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be celebrating his 60th birthday by gifting fans the first teaser of his upcoming film "Prasthanam". Sanjay will turn 60 on July 29, and he plans to celebrate the film's first look with fans. The teaser of the project will be screened at a multiplex in Mumbai, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony with fans.

"Prasthanam" is the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic of the same name. The film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Deva Katta, who also made the original. He a few days back shared an Instagram post about the film and captioned it as, "A legacy based on power, greed, love & human fallacies! #Prasthanam releasing on 20th September 2019."

Check it out:

The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey, and is produced by Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata. The thrilling family drama is slated to release on September 20. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.