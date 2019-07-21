Sameera Reddy shares picture of son Hans 'fascinated' with her baby sister

Sameera Reddy and her children

Sameera Reddy just brought a wide smile on our face by sharing an adorable picture of her kids. The actress, who recently became a mother to a baby girl took to Instagram to share a cute picture of her son Hans showing all affection to her newborn baby sister. He can be seen patting her cheek. "Love at first sight. He is so fascinated with her, it's too sweet. Sunday mornings! #family #myson #mydaughter #mylife #momlife #blessed," Sameera wrote alongside the photo.

Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde became parents to a baby girl earlier this month. The actress delivered the baby girl on July 12 in Mumbai. Earlier sharing photo of herself carrying her newborn in her arms, she wrote that the baby girl gave her strength of wild horses.

''She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves.I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here! We prayed for a baby girl and we are blessed! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain," she wrote.

Recently the actress revealed that the cesarean section caused her immense pain as ''stitches hurt like mad''. ''Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down. The tummy swelling takes a while to go," she wrote on Instagram.

