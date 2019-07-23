Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor reveals his plans to get back to work after year-long break from Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor, the veteran actor of Bollywood is known for his commendable performances in the movies. He has been in New York with his wife Neetu Singh to take the last phase of cancer treatment. Since he has been declared to be cancer-free, Rishi Kapoor will be soon returning to Mumbai and starting off with his work. We often see Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many more keep visiting to enquire about Rishi Kapoor's health. Recently in an interview with Times of India, Rishi Kapoor revealed his career plans.

Rishi Kapoor who has been on a break for almost a year due to health reasons is now better and may soon return to Mumbai and get back to the work too. Kapoor recently opened his battle with cancer, about his challenging phase and what he is now looking forward to.

Rishi Kapoor was asked about dealing with such a challenging phase of life. He said, "The most important thing that these past nine months taught me, apart from the fact that I had to recover from a disease, is patience. I never had that before. God has taught me that patience is the mother of all virtues. My (medical) treatment is hardly for an hour once in four weeks, but it takes long for it to work on you. It’s not a push-button thing that you do it once, and then you will be alright."

He admired and felt thankful to his family and friends for visiting him in New York while he was dealing with the toughest phase of his life. He also said that not only the people from the Bollywood industry came to meet him but many other renowned people dropped in to check on Rishi Kapoor's health. Rishi Kapoor left for New York right after getting the news of cancer. He could not get time to promote his movie Jhootha Kahin Ka.

However, now when he has declared himself cancer-free, he will be soon seen back in the B-town. On remarking his return to the industry, he said he might have forgotten to act or face the camera with confidence, yet he is looking forward to work again. He said, "I hope I haven’t lost my touch. I hope I am still an actor. I will be coming back to India after a year of not working in films."

