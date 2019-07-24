Image Source : INSTAGRAM R. Madhavan did THIS after he got marriage proposal from his 18-year-old fan

R. Madhavan through his debut in the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in the year 2001 won million hearts. Even at the age of 49, the actor happens to be a hottie. On Wednesday, he took to his social media account to share a picture in which he talked about his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. What happened next will surely surprise you. As soon as he posted the picture, he got a marriage proposal from an 18-year-old fan.

The actor in the picture was seen flaunting his salt and pepper look. He captioned the image as “Editing is so much fun and exhausting:. Enjoying and fearing it..End of long travel day. Definitely getting older ..” Have a look:

Soon an 18-year-old girl commented on his picture and said, "Is it wrong that I am 18 and want to get married to you? Soon the comment got the actor's attention who in return wrote, "Ha ha ha. God bless you. You will find someone way more worthier." Check out:

Not just the girl, his picture also captured the attention of a lot of other celebrities. Shalini Pandey wrote, “Getting older never seemed so good!!!!! And much excited for your venture.” Even Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra also wrote, “Have you been using fair and handsome?”

Coming back to his next project, it is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. The marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist. The film is slated for release later this year.

