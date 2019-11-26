Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zareen Khan's 'Hum Bhi Akele..' wins best audience film at South Asian Film Fest

The Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha-starrer "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele" received the Best Film Audience Choice Award at the South Asian International Film Festival in New York.

Directed by Harish Vyas, "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele" is a mainstream Bollywood film with a gay man (Anshuman) and a lesbian woman (Zareen) leading the narrative.

Elated on receiving the award, Vyas said: "This is heartening. Anshuman was the first actor who green lit this project after several big names had refused it as they were worried about the concept. We developed the script for over a year, took it to the film market and made it in record time."

"I thank Anshuman for being the backbone of this film through development and shoot - and according to me giving his most nuanced performance since 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka'. To Zareen for auditioning and playing Mansi with the attitude that she has - they will win many hearts," he added.

"Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele" - the screenplay was also an official Selection at the South Asian Film Market (SAFM) in Singapore in November 2018 as one of the ten best screenplays from Asia.