The Vaccine War box office collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri's medical drama takes 4 days to earn Rs 5 crore

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar, and Anupam Kher came together for The Vaccine War. Based on true events of the challenges faced by Indian scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research, the film released on September 28. However, the medical drama failed massively at the box office.

The Vaccine War took four days to cross the Rs 5 crore as it saw its highest earnings on the first day of October. On Day 4, the film collected Rs 2.20 crore, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. On Day 1, the film opened at less than Rs 1 crore and the total collection stands at Rs 5.70 crore.

The overall occupancy rate on Sunday was recorded at 21.34 per cent, Sacnilk.com reported. The highest occupancy rate was witnessed during the evening shows.

The Vaccine War occupancy rate on Day 4, Hindi

Morning shows: 10.95 per cent

Afternoon shows: 21.44 per cent

Evening shows: 29.03 per cent

Night shows: 23.92 per cent

In his recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the box office reports of The Vaccine War. He said in Hindi, "They must mean by lukewarm response that the number of people who buy Playboy magazine are the same as the ones who buy Bhagavad Geeta. How can that happen? The reality of this world is very different."

The filmmaker continued, "The world is very different. Among the ones that went to see the film, almost 90% of them are feeling elated... you won't find a single negative review there. Everybody is saying, 'Oh my god! This is such a wonderful film!' It gives so much of laughter, so much of tears, and in the end we come out with pride. We learnt so much from the film."

