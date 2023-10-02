Fukrey 3 box office collection Day 4: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha's film is soon to BREAK its own record

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Actor Richa Chadha

Believe it or not! but Fukrey is one of the most-loved comedy franchises in Bollywood. After the success of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, the gang is back with Fukrey 3. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film stars Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma in the lead cast.

Fukrey 3, which released on September 28, registered its highest earnings on its first Sunday. The comedy flick opened at Rs 8.82 crore and earned Rs 15.25 crore on Day 4, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com. The film's total collection stands at Rs 43.55 crore and it can soon cross the Rs 50 crore mark. For those who are late to the Fukrey bus, the first instalment of the franchise collected around Rs 49 crore in total. If its third instalment crosses the Rs 50 crore mark this week, Fukrey 3 will break its own record.

Besides, the overall occupancy of Fukrey 3 on Sunday was recorded at 39.62 per cent and the evening shows saw the highest occupancy.

Fukrey 3 occupancy rate on Day 4, Hindi

Morning shows: 16.34 per cent

Afternoon shows: 40.05 per cent

Evening shows: 52.51 per cent

Night shows: 49.59 per cent

Written by Vipul Vig and directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment. Recently, Pankaj Tripathi, who received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in Mimi, spoke about the film and his film choices to PTI. Tripathi said, "I have started doing less films, because I’m tired now. There are times when I don’t remember when I gave this shot, and what happened, and for which film. This is not a good situation to be in."

