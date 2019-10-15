Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Sky Is Pink Box Office Collection Day 4: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s film remains steady

Priyanka Chopra’s comeback Bollywood film The Sky is Pink hit the theaters on October 11th. In just three days, the films failed to bring in big numbers even after getting good reviews from all corners. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film celebrates life and death in equal measures. The opened with a dull collection of Rs 2.5 crores. Considering it is a family film and has audience in the middle age group only, the film was expected to maintain the same in the coming days as well.

Revealing the latest box office numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz.”

Read: The Sky Is Pink movie review: Slow but brilliant take on life and death

The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim, received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) during its world premiere. The film also earned much praise and appreciation for the stellar performances as well as the story. It is based on the real life story of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The story is told through her lens.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War which hit the screens on October 2 is ruling the box office like crazy. It has already garnered more than Rs 259 crores and has refused to slow down anytime soon.

Also read: The Sky Is Pink: Nick Jonas gives thumbs up to Priyanka Chopra's film

The Sky Is Pink - Official Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page