Monday, November 18, 2019
     
  5. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Poster: Ajay Devgn shares Kajol's impressive look as Savitribai Malusare

Kajol's look as Savitribai Malusare from the upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has finally been shared by Ajay Devgn on social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2019 10:08 IST
Actor Ajay Devgn, after sharing the intriguing teaser of his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has now shared the first look of Kajol's as his wife Savitribai Malusare in the film. The actor shared the poster of the actress on his Instagram handle in which the actress donned the unique look wearing a simple sari, mangalsutra, a bindi and a Maharashtrian nose ring. The film will see a reunion of the couple as actors on the same screen after a long time.

Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, "Savitribai Malusare - Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara... aur unke bal ki shakti. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior in cinemas 10th January 2020. TANHAJI TRAILER TOMORROW." Have a look:

The trailer of the film is all set to float in on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the makers shared the teaser of the film which was shared by the actor with a caption that read, "Rishton ka farz… Ya mitti ka karz? #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. TANHAJI TRAILER IN 2 DAYS."

A lot of posters of the film has been shared on the social media platform that are intriguing and leaves you wanting for more:

Coming back to the film, it has been directed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. It revolves around the 17th-century era on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

