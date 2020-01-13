Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif shares fun picture with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty from Sooryavanshi diaries

Driving away our Monday Blues is the latest BTS picture from Sooryavanshi shared by Katrina Kaif. In the photo, we can see the Bharat actress posing with co-star Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty.Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together on the big screen after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Sing Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

"A perfect start to the year ....friends , laughs , smiles , onset ....... the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy, just how films should be made.... see u in cinemas March 27th", writes Katrina Kaif while sharing the fun picture.

Talking about the experience of working with Akshay, Katrina earlier said, "Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him -- the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour."

It was on April 2019, when Katrina had shared about her first-ever collaboration with director Rohit Shetty. Sharing a picture, she had penned, “Super excited to join the team of sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time, cant wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after soooooo long and the inimitable @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms.”

Sooryavanshi is Rohit’s fourth film in his cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The movie is currently in its post-production phase and will hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.