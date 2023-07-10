Jawan Prevue unveiled: Twitter reactions on SRK's bald look, Deepika's cameo and much more

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PREVUE Shah Rukh Khan in never before seen avatar in Jawan

The much-awaited Jawan trailer, also being termed Prevue, was released today at 10:30 am. The Prevue is two minutes and 12 seconds long and showcased Shah Rukh Khan and other lead casts in action-packed avatars. Earlier, only the first look of SRK was unveiled with his face covered completely with bandages. But now, his complete face has been revealed where in one of the scenes he can be seen wearing half joker mask while in another he unwraps his bandages from his face and reveals his never before seen bald look.

Ever since the release of the Prevue on every social media platform, fans cannot keep calm and are pouring in all the love for their favourite Shah Rukh Khan.

Here're some of the Twitter reactions on the Prevue:

One fan wrote, ''Guilty of watching Jawaan Prevue 5 times already.'' ''Jab ek Jawan villan banta hai to Pagalpan ki sari hadd ko paar kar deta hai,'' wrote another.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the action thriller also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in significant roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 2 but it was postponed due to post-production work. The film also marks Nayanthara's Hindi film debut. Jawan to also feature a special cameo by Sanjay Dutt. The film will now hit the big screens on September 7.

