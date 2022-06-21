Fukrey 3 wraps up, shooting for Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's comedy concludes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MRIGLAMBA Fukrey 3 has completed filming

Filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba on Tuesday said he has completed the shoot of the third part of his much-loved franchise Fukrey. The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends played by Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Varun Sharma (Choocha), Manjot Singh (Laali) and Ali Fazal (Zafar), who come together to make easy money. The series also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban. The movie was announced during the COVID pandemic and faced various delays in production over the two years. It was a delightful moment for the cast and crew as they celebrated the wrap-up with a party.

Fukrey 3 completed shooting with a party

The director took to Instagram to announce the wrap. "It's a WRAP #fukrey3. Thank you #teamfukrey3. You guys were awesome. Each and everyone of you fuk fuk fuk fuk. Will miss shoot madness for sure. OK bye," the director wrote in an Instagram post. A cake is seen with 'wrap' and 'Fukrey 3' written out in design.

Pulkit shared a picture from the last day of filming on his Instagram Stories.

Fukrey 3 details

The team started the production in March this year. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the first part was released in 2013 and the sequel Fukrey Returns came out in 2017 – both the films were commercial hits. Filming for Fukrey 3 began in February across five-six cities. The Delhi-set comedy was put on hold due to the lockdown in Maharashtra last April, as the movie involved filming with large crowd sequences.

