Fukrey 3: Choreographer Bosco-Martis shares fun video with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, others | WATCH

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's film Fukrey 3 is one of the highly-anticipated sequels of Bollywood. Stars Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi are all set to entertain their fans with their roles for the third instalment of the franchise. Recently, choreographer Bosco Martis, who is an integral part of the film, released a fun video with the Fukrey gang.

The choreographer Bosco Martis took to his social media and shared an exciting behind-the-scenes video. The video features the talented actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma along with the rest of the incredible dance crew, as they prepare for an upcoming song. In his post, Bosco Martis captivated fans by providing a glimpse into the energetic and vibrant rehearsals.

"Fun with gang @oyemanjot @pulkitsamrat and @fukravarun."

Take a look:

This video from choreographer Bosco has confirmed that an incredible dance number is coming in Fukrey 3. Additionally, the release date for the 3rd installment of Fukrey has been announced on its 10th anniversary. Fukrey 3 will be released on December 1, 2023.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited Jee Le Zaraa.

