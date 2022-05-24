Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal's film tanks; celebs divided on social media

Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta starrer released this Friday along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The very first day at the box office was not quite great since the film managed to rake in a mere figure of Rs 65 lakhs. The first-weekend collection is crucial for any film to become a hit or flop and in the case of Dhaakad, the result was the latter. Even though the actress has been gaining praise for her work, the numbers are pretty less. On the second day as well, its box office figures went up to Rs 75 lakh taking its total to Rs 1.40 crore. Later, after Sunday, the total collection of three days turned out to be Rs 3.22 crores. Before the fourth day's collection got announced, debates on social media took place not just among fans but several celebrities including the names Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and Richa Chadha.

Speaking about the first Monday, Dhaakad directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai is likely to gain around Rs 20-30 lakhs. With this, the team of the film will have to wait for some time to recover the losses. This is all because of the fact that Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer is getting great preference over the prior. After the first weekend, the horror-comedy has recorded a collection of over Rs 55 crores.

Following the less numbers, distributors started reducing the screen count of the movie due to "extremely low audience turnout". A Mumbai-based trade critic, on the condition of anonymity, said when a film doesn't record excellent occupancy, theatre owners often go with the movies that are receiving good reports. "There was a need and demand in the audience for 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' but nothing for 'Dhaakad'," he told PTI, adding the "Dhaakad" shows have definitely been reduced and cancelled in many places.

Meanwhile, people on social media are divided over Dhaakad. Previously, Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi attacked Kangana and wrote, "Sad…Karma is a bitch….जिसको 18 lakh vote मिले ना उसने फ़िल्म की promotion की ना उसके BOTS फ़िल्म देखने आए #Sita MA पर फ़िल्म बनाने वाली है कंगना जी और उसमें सीता MA का मज़ाक़ उड़ाने वाले को शायद role भी देगी क्यूँकि उसे अपनी objectivity दिखानी है समाज को."

Later, Tehseen came out in her support and tweeted, "The trolling of #KanganaRanaut for her movie #Dhaakad is extremely unfair! We may agree or disagree with #KanganaRanaut but cannot take away from the fact she is one of the best actors in cinema today and a risk taker. More power to you #KanganaRanaut."

He even wrote, "I believe #KanganaRanaut is a good actor and a risk taker. In anycase- when a movie flops , its not just the actor.. there are several others who are associated with a movie who also suffer. So let's not cheer a movie that flops ! I disagree vehemently with her views."

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha expressed her opinions after he wrote, "No! The celebration of a movie flopping is not good !" The actress replied by tweeting, "Aligning with power is easy and has obvious rewards like tax exemptions,awards,special status, security-even literally the Legislature promoting a film! So do you not know that the reverse also holds true Tehseen?Ppl are expressing dissent in whatever way they can. So chill."

For those unversed, the story of Dhakaad is based on Agent Agni, a highly trained and deadly field agent is entrusted with the mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years.