Chhichhore box office collection Day 12: Sushant, Shraddha Kapoor film beats Raazi and Stree

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor strarrer Chhichhore has hit the jackpot as the film has finally entered the 100 crore club in its second week. The film crossed the 100 cr mark on its second Tuesday and set the bars high for all the other medium budgeted films. This is Shraddha Kapoor’s third back to back hit film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore deals with a story of friendship and also gives an important message on failure in life. On the other hand, Chhichhore has even surpassed Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Rajkummar Rao's Stree by crossing the 100 cr mark in the second week itself.

Revealing the latest box office numbers, Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#Chhichhore is 100 Not Out... Solid trending - despite a strong opponent - increases its chances of sustaining at the BO till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: ₹ 102.19 cr. #India biz.”

He earlier said, “#Chhichhore is a BO champ... Inches closer to Rs 100 cr mark... Maintains a strong grip on [second] Mon... This one’s not going to slow down soon... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr. Total: ₹ 98.08 cr. #India biz.”

Made with an estimated budget of Rs 62.33 crore, Chhichhore received good reviews and opened with Rs 7.32 crore. Even after facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, the film has managed to leave its mark on the audience and on the box office.

Talking about the film and the numbers it will be making, director Nitesh Tiwari earlier told India Today, "I am not taking any pressure as far as box office is concerned. Only pressure which weighs on my mind is the expectations that people may have from me post Dangal and I hope I will be able to live up to their expectations. As far as box office is concerned, that's pure destiny."

