Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff starrer roars on Sunday, crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Tiger Shroff is back with a roar. After Baaghi and Baaghi 2, the third installment titled Baaghi 3 is wowing the audience and dominating the box office. Despite the coronavirus scare across the nation, the action drama has managed to excel with ease. Baaghi 3, which is helmed by Ahmed Khan has earned Rs 20 crore on its first Sunday and has gone on to reach a stupendous total of Rs 53 crore from its first weekend, according to the latest Box Office India report.

The Tiger Shroff starrer showed good growth of 25 per cent especially considering the drop on Saturday. The growth was solid in mass markets with some circuits going up 40 per cent plus, the report said.

Baaghi 3, which also stars Shradhha Kapoor and Ritiesh Deshmukh in pivotal roles, is expected to get some Holi boost in the coming week. The action entertainer already aiming for Rs 100 crore in just three days after recording the highest opening collection on its first day.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan recently revealed that Baaghi 3 team was scared and if given a chance they would have considered postponing the release of the film due to coronavirus. However, now he is is overwhelmed with the response to the film. "Malls are not functioning, shops are not working, considering the situation, cinema is the last thing people want to go to. "In such a scenario, the film has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore and it is overwhelming. Even if we had made Rs 7 to 8 crore then also it would have been good. It is the biggest opening of the year till now. We had expected much more but you can't fight almighty and nature," the director told PTI.

Under normal circumstances, Ahmed Khan said they were expecting the film to earn close to Rs 30 crore on day one. "Whatever the film earns is a boon, we will be happy," he said adding that the team is grateful to the audience that came out to the theatres.

