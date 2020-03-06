'Baaghi 3' movie review: The Tiger Shroff-starrer is a tragic death of logic. RIP

Baaghi 3 disappoints and keeps you disappointing till you walk out of the hall. Movie Name: Baaghi 3

Critics Rating: 1.5 / 5

Release Date: March 6, 2020

March 6, 2020 Director: Ahmed Khan

Genre: Action-drama

Slo-mo walks are cool, unrealistic action sequences are engaging, acting being the least important thing in the film is also fine- but not at the cost of story. Especially when the setting of the film reminds you of entertaining out and out 2018 action movie Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan, you are disappointed. And, this disappointment doesn't get over until you walk out of the hall. If you have watched Baaghi 3 trailer, you exactly know what to expect.

Tiger pulls off insane stunts-mostly unbelievable. Our hero single-handedly takes on Jaish-e-Lashkar( the name is an amalgamation of terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba) by dodging thousands of bullets and landmines, sliding beneath huge military tanks and fighting his gritty battle on the top of a flying helicopter. There are enough heavy-duty action sequences but none of them keeps you hooked.

I wore an expressionless face throughout Baaghi 3-no matter what they showed. Whether someone is dying, crying or dancing at the wedding- I couldn't help myself.

So, there is a hero flexing muscles, a cute heroine, some impressive actors- 'kyunki acting ki puri zimmedari unpe hi dalni hai', a bit of drama and emotion- so what's left? An item song because 'thoda sex appeal bhi chahie'. What about the story? Who cares?

There is a villain IPL played by supremerly talented Raazi fame Jaideep Ahalawat who likes throwing riddles. He spouts dialogues like 'Kaun si maa hai jo ghoom ke wapas aati hai? Karma,' he then answers.

For me, Baaghi 2 was unexpectedly good. You wanted to watch it till the end. But, that's not the case in the third instalment.

Some of the few things that were good in Baaghi 3 are-Jaideep Ahalawat and Vijay Varma (HOD of Baaghi 3's acting department), Riteish's comic timing. Also, I would like to thank makers for showing at least one man who is vulnerable and that Hindustani-Pakistani bhaichara bit at the end.