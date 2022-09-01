Anil Kapoor talks about Sonam Kapoor and her child, brother Sanjay Kapoor remarks, 'It's raining babies...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILKAPOOR Anil Kapoor talks about Sonam Kapoor and her child

Anil Kapoor is excited to become a grandfather after Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents of a baby boy. The Kapoor-Ahuja clan is elated after the addition of a new member to the family. Recently, Sonam brought her baby boy home after staying for a few days in a hospital after delivery. As she arrived, a grand puja was held to welcome the newborn home. During a recent media interaction, Anil talked about Sonam and her newborn baby.

Recently, Anil expressed his happiness at the arrival of the little bundle of joy. The actor said that it has been absolutely wonderful. He stated that God has been gracious, and he simply wants to thank God that everything went smoothly. "Mum and son both are doing well", he added. Earlier, Anil’s brother Sanjay Kapoor went to meet the newborn and said he felt extremely happy to meet his elder brother Anil and tell him that, finally, he has become a grandfather.

The Raja actor said in an interview, "It is raining babies in the Kapoor family." The actor also went on to say that he enjoyed calling his brother Anil, a nanaji, to which the Nayak actor laughed and corrected, "Grandfather sounds cooler."

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand welcomed a baby boy on August 20. The actress took to social media and shared the news. Sharing the post, she wrote, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed."

Anil also took to social media to announce the news. Sharing the post, he wrote, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy, and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel."

