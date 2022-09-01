Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza purchase BMW electric car worth Rs 1.4 crore on Ganesh Chaturthi, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza in their new BMW car

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza showed off their swanky new ride as they stepped out together on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The celebrity couple has purchased BMW iX electric car, which is worth Rs 1.4 crore. Riteish and Genelia took their new car for a spin as they were accompanied by their sons Rahyl and Riaan. The images of the family in their new ride have gone viral on social media as they visited Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's residence for Ganpati darshan.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza drive around in new car

Riteish and Genelia's maroon-coloured BMW iX attracted the eyeballs of the onlookers. Pictures shared by paparazzi from their house entrance show Riteish driving the vehicle himself. The couple also posed for pictures with their sons before making their way into Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan.

Read: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha's latest pics from Ganesh Chaturthi reminds netizens of Tara Sutaria

Riteish and Genelia invest in another electric vehicle

Riteish's car collection is a tremendous one and he owns a number of luxury vehicles. As per reports, he has a Bentley Flying Spur worth Rs 3.5 crore, a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth almost Rs 2 crore, a BMW 7-Series worth Rs 1.4 crore, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.3 crore. He also has a Tesla X, which is priced at USD 114,990 (around Rs 95 lakh).

Riteish and Genelia's upcoming comedy movie

On the movies front, Riteish and Genelia will be reuniting for the upcoming comedy film Mister Mummy. The comedy-drama is directed by Bunty Aur Babli helmer Shaad Ali. The synopsis of the movie read, "It revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children but destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama, expect the unexpected from this labour of love."

Apart from Mister Mummy, the couple is also set to star in the upcoming Marathi movie Ved. The film marks the directorial debut of Riteish and the acting debut of Genelia in Marathi cinema.

Read: Zendaya, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Tiger Woods root for Serena Williams at US Open match | PHOTOS

Latest Entertainment News