Zendaya, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Tiger Woods, Mike Tyson root for Serena Williams at US Open match | PHOTOS

Zendaya, supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and golfer Tiger Woods were among the celebrities who came into the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York to watch Serena Williams' first match at the US Open tournament. Amid the speculation that this is going to be Williams' last tournament of her remarkable tennis career, there was a huge turnout to watch the sporting icon take the court against Danka Kovinic. Williams emerged victorious in her match at the first round of the US Open as she defeated Kovinic 6-3, 6-3.

Serena Williams sets record at US Open

Williams, who is a six-time US Open champion, has a 42-0 in US Open rounds 1 and 2. She won her first US Open back in 1999 aged 17. The night drew 29,000 folks, a high for the tournament, more than 23,000 were in Ashe; thousands more watched on a video screen outside the arena, and the place was as loud as ever. Certainly louder than any other first-round match in memory.

Celebs watch Serena Williams' US Open match

The match between Williams and Kovinic was a 1-hour, 40-minute long contest. Among the celebs who cheered for Williams were Zendaya, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Tiger Woods. Filmmaker Spike Lee participated in the pre-match coin toss. Former President Bill Clinton was in the stands. So were Mike Tyson and Martina Navratilova, sitting next to each other. And sitting with Dad and Grandma was Williams' daughter, Olympia, 5.

Serena Williams reacts after winning US Open match

Asked after her victory Monday whether this will definitively be her final tournament, Williams replied with a knowing smile: “Yeah, I've been pretty vague about it, right?” Then she added: “I'm going to stay vague, because you never know.” Now there is more to come for Williams and her supporters.

(With PTI inputs)

