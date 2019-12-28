Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif announce release date of Sooryavanshi on one year of Ranveer's Simmba

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif announce release date of Sooryavanshi

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has finally got its release date. The film which was supposed to hit the screens on Eid 2020 earlier will not release on 27th March, 2020. The star cast of the film announced the news of the completion of one year of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba. Taking to Instagram Akshay wrote, #RohitShettyCopUniverse celebrates 1 year of Simmba with the power-packed trio Singham, Simmba and #Sooryavanshi. Get ready...aa rahi hai police, 27th March, 2020!”

The actors shared a video that took fans down memory lane to the cop universe of Simmba, Singham and a sneak peek into Sooryavanshi. At the end of the video clip, Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay Devgn can be seen sticking with each other and fighting the wrong. Katrina wrote, “Can’t wait? Tell me something I don’t know! Je mala mait nai te saaaaaanaaang” Watch the video here-

Simmba actors Ranveer and Sara also shared the same video with their fans and expressed their gratitude to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Sara wrote, “1 year of Simmba...Thank you Rohit sir for this opportunity- and for supporting me constantly. And @ranveersingh you’ll always be Simmba for me, because you truly are the king of the jungle.” On the other hand, director Rohit Shetty captioned the video saying, “Celebrating One year of SIMMBA PS : Watch the video but Don’t reveal the end.”

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The film also had a cameo of another supercop of Rohit Shetty’s films- Ajay Devgn as Singham. In this film as well, the three characters will come together for a thrilling climax.

Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together on the big screen after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Sing Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan. Talking about the experience of working with Akshay, Katrina earlier said, "Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him -- the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour."

