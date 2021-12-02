Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, How to Book Ticket, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AHAN SHETTY Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria Tadap: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, How to Book Ticket, HD download

The upcoming film 'Tadap' starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria has got everybody excited. The sparkling chemistry between the lead actors has set the screen on fire. While Ahan's character seems to be more raw and aggressive, Tara's role appears to be gentle and calmer. The film is Ahan Shetty's debut. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned. The film is helmed by Milan Luthria who is known for films like 'Taxi No. 9-2-11' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'. Presented by Fox Star Studios, 'Tadap' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film is written by Rajat Arora and features music by Pritam and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to release on 3rd December, 2021.

'Tadap' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'RX 100' and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to be released in theatres.

Tadap Release Date:

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 3, 2021.

Where to book Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap movie tickets?

You can book Tadap's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of Tadap?

Directed by Milan Luthria, the romantic action drama oozes with electric chemistry between Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.

Star cast of Tadap

Ahan Shetty as Ishana

Tara Sutaria as Ramisa

Saurabh Shukla as Ishana's father

Kumud Mishra as Ramisa's father

Sumit Gulati as Ishana's friend

Who are the Music Directors of Tadap?

The film's music is composed by Pritam while the lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil.

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer Trailer:

Tadap: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers