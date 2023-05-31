5 must-watch Bollywood movies that will leave you reaching for tissues

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 must-watch emotional Bollywood movies

Bollywood consistently creates a wide variety of films with strong emotional resonance for viewers. These films have the ability to move us to tears, whether they are heartbreaking dramas or touching love stories. The piece highlights Bollywood flicks that are sure to bring you to tears and send you on an emotional rollercoaster.



Chhichhore (2019):

This Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie tells the tale of a group of friends who come together after a terrible incident. The film captures the spirit of friendship, resiliency, and the significance of cherishing life's precious moments through a series of flashbacks. "Chhichhore" hits a sensitive nerve and causes tears of joy and sorrow.



Dear Zindagi (2016):

Helmed by Gauri Shinde, this coming-of-age drama stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. It navigates us through the life of a young woman who seeks therapy for emotional struggles and discovers the true meaning of life. With its sensitive portrayal of human emotions, the film is bound to leave you introspective and teary-eyed.



Kapoor & Sons (2016):

This family drama, directed by Shakun Batra, explores the dynamics and complexities of relationships within a dysfunctional family. The movie, which stars Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, and Alia Bhatt, masterfully depicts the conflicts, revelations, and reconciliation that take place at a family gathering. Both laughs and tears are guaranteed to come with Kapoor & Sons.



Piku (2015):

Shoojit Sircar's film Piku tells the touching tale of a father-daughter relationship. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan give outstanding performances that address the difficulties of becoming older, responsibilities, and the unwavering love shared among family members. You'll feel teary-eyed and reflective after witnessing this emotional rollercoaster.

Raazi (2018):

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film revolves around a young Indian woman, played by Alia Bhatt, who becomes a spy to protect her country. This gripping story of sacrifice, patriotism, and personal turmoil will tug at your heartstrings and leave you emotionally invested until the very end.

These films will leave you teary-eyed and emotionally committed, with tales of love and friendship as well as stories of sacrifice and personal growth. As you watch these powerful films that touch your heart, get ready for an emotional trip.

