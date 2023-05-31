Al Pacino to become father at 82 with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Al Pacino to become father at 82 with girlfriend Noor

Al Pacino, the celebrated Oscar-winning actor, is set to become a father at the age of 82. Recent reports confirm that the legendary actor and his 29-year-old girlfriend are expecting their first child together. This will mark Pacino's fourth time becoming a father, having already fathered three children with two different women. His twins, Anton and Olivia, who are now 22 years old, were born during his relationship with Beverly D'Angelo, while his 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, was born during his relationship with Jan Tarrant.

According to TMZ, Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is currently eight months pregnant, solidifying their relationship even further. Speculation about their romance began last year after a viral photo showed Pacino and Noor dining with several Hollywood stars. Despite the widespread coverage, neither Pacino nor Alfallah has publicly addressed these reports. It's worth noting that Alfallah has been involved in previous high-profile relationships, including ones with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

According to Page Six, "Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men. She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money."

Interestingly, this news arrives shortly after another famous actor, 79-year-old Robert De Niro, announced the birth of his seventh child with Tiffany Chen. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. De Niro, who has been married twice, shares two children, Drena (51) and Raphael (46), with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. Additionally, he has two children, Elliot (25) and Helen (11), with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower. De Niro is also the father of twin sons, Aaron and Julian (27), from a previous relationship with Toukie Smith.

Also read: Aamir Khan breaks silence about his upcoming project, reveals reason behind his new look

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra's statement on pay parity in Bollywood: 'I get paid...’

Latest Hollywood News