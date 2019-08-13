Image Source : TWITTER Section 375 Trailer: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's courtroom drama looks promising

The official trailer of Section 375 is out. The film features Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat in the leading roles. The film is helmed by Ajay Bahl. The highly anticipated courtroom drama talks about rape and involvement of law in terms of Section 375 and misuse of the section of the Indian constitution, which is also referred to as the anti-rape laws. Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha play two top-notch lawyers, who are battling out a rape-case in court-room.

The film revolves around a film director who has been charged with raping a costume assistant working for his new film. It further adds that lawyer Tarun Saluja (Akshaye Khanna) would be representing the accused and Hiral Mehta (Richa Chadha) would be representing the victim. The trailer is teaser is intense and gripping with both the sides making some serious valid points.The film also stars Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

Every story has three sides.

His story.

Her story.

And the truth.

Verdict out on 13th September#Section375 trailer out now :- https://t.co/bXEGi2b4i0 — Akshaye Khanna (@AkshayeOfficial) August 13, 2019

The film was expected to be released around August 2 but was pushed for a September release. The film is titled Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti. The movie is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak. Watch Section 375 Trailer Here:

The film went on floors on January 14 and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The film is scheduled to release on September 13.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Latest Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Trending News| Lifestyle Updates