Chhichhore Dosti Special Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput’s madness with his gang will crack you up

After a fun trailer on Friendship Day 2019, the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore have released another trailer of the film and it is everything that we do with our friends. The trailer aptly shows all the colors of friendship and highlight the madness every group of friends witness during their hostel days. From ragging new students to going after girls, the trailer is the perfect representation of all the craziness that comes with college life.

Talking about the characters around which the film revolves, it includes Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), Acid (Naveen Polishetty) and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). Prateik Babbar is also in the film playing the role of an anti-hero named Raggie.

Have a look at the Trailer here:

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to hit the screens on 6th September. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on 20th August but in order to avoid the clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s other film Saaho, also starring Prabhas, the release date of Chhichhore has been changed. Talking about the film in an interview with Mid-Day, Nitesh Tiwari revealed how his Dangal actor Aamir Khan reacted at the promotional cut. He said, "When Aamir entered the room, I was slightly nervous. I was hoping to be appreciated by Aamir sir once again. I was happy that he watched the trailer and loved it. He was laughing on a few instances, and also got emotional towards the end."

