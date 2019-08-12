Shraddha Kapoor on doing Saaho, Street Dancer 3D and Chhichhore: My body is paining a lot

It has been a busy year for actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has shot for three films including Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer in 2019. In a recent interview she gave to PTI she said that it has been a physically intense year for her. The actor, however, said she is happy to be a part three big films.

"My body is paining a lot. It has been a physically intense year for me. I did shoot three films but 'Street Dancer' is releasing next year. I feel I should get some break but now promotions of 'Saaho' have also started. I am so excited and it's a big thing. 'Saaho' is my first multi-lingual film and I am happy I got to be part of such a big film," Shraddha told reporters at the trailer launch of "Saaho" on Saturday.

Saaho having Prabhas is slated to release on August 30 and Chhichhore. Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput will hit cinemas on September 6, while Street Dancer, also featuring Varun Dhawan, will release in January next year.

Talking about her two films releasing back-to-back, Shraddha said, "The fact is both the films are different from each other. I feel lucky that I am coming on the big screen in such a short duration."

"Saaho", directed by Sujeeth, will see Shraddha trying her hands-on action. "Whatever was the demand of the script I did action accordingly. I was in good hands with this film and I was sure they will make me look good on screen," she added.

Shraddha will be sharing screen space with south star with Prabhas in "Saaho" for the first time and the actor said she had an amazing time working with him. "I got lot of love from the entire team while I was shooting in Hyderabad. Prabhas is a huge superstar but he has an amazing heart. I had great time working with him.