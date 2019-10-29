Chhath Puja 2019: Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari songs rule the festive season

Chhath Pooja will be celebrated from 31 October to November 2

Chhath Pooja is just a couple days away and people are busy with the preparation of the festival. Chhath which is celebrated as a 'Mahaparv' in Bihar Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, is dedicated to the Sun and his wives Usha and Sandhya. Chhath Pooja is celebrated to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. Devotees go to the Chhath ghats and pray to the rising and setting sun, standing in water. The demand for Bhojpuri Chhath songs is on the top as people listen to Chhath songs while they are busy preparing for the festival. Songs from Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Manoj Tiwari are people's favourite during this festive season of Chhath Mahaparv. We bring a list of songs from the Bhojpuri superstar singers that you can listen to while you celebrate this great festival

Chhath Kare Naihar Jaib- Khesari Lal Yadav

Jode Jode Falwa- Pawan Singh

Chhathi Mai Ke Mahima- Pawan Singh

Chhath Mayi Ke Baratiya - Khesari Lal Yadav, Khushbu Jain

Chhati Maiya Ke Dihal Lalanva- Manoj Tiwari

Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya - Sharda Sinha

Uga Hai Suraj Dev- Anuradha Paudwal