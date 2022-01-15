Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Entire state is CM's home', Yogi's office hits back at Akhilesh 'babua'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's office on Saturday hit back at Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav after he made a remark towards Yogi earlier today. "Listen babua, for Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji, who considers 25 crore people as family, the entire state is his home. And the same people are going to declare him as their guardian again on 10th March. What will happen to you 'Babua'?", UP CMO tweeted today.

Earlier today, BJP announced that Yogi Adityanath will contest the upcoming assembly polls in the state from his stronghold Gorakhpur. The party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls. FULL LIST

Soon after, speaking to reporters SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "As far as contesting elections is concerned, earlier it was said that he (Adityanath) will contest from Mathura, Prayagraj, Ayodhya or Deoband. I am happy that the BJP has already sent him home (Gorakhpur)”.

“Although he is in Gorakhpur, he had a ticket dated March 11 (counting of votes on March 10) booked for it earlier. I think that he should stay back in Gorakhpur and there is no need for him to return (to Lucknow). Heartiest congratulations," Yadav said.

Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath. He had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017.