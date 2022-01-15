UP elections 2022: Full list of BJP candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP releases first list of 111 candidates

Full list of BJP candidates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. The list was released by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan & BJP national general secretary Arun Singh at the press conference in New Delhi. It was also announced that the UP CM Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from the Sirathu assembly constituency in the upcoming polls.

Here's the full list

Yogi Adityanath - Gorakhpur Keshav Prasad Maurya - Sirathu Chhata - Chaudhary Laxminarayan Khatrauli - Vikram Saini Hastinapur- Dinesh Khatik Srikant Sharma - Mathura Pankaj Singh - Noida Tejpal Nagar - Dadri Atrauli - Sandeep Singh Agra Cantt - Dr. GS Dharmesh Bareilly Cantt - Sanjeev Arora

