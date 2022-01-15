Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
UP elections 2022: Full list of BJP candidates

BJP on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2022 13:16 IST
 BJP releases first list of 111 candidates 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. The list was released by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan & BJP national general secretary Arun Singh at the press conference in New Delhi. It was also announced that the UP CM Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from the Sirathu assembly constituency in the upcoming polls. 

Here's the full list 

  1. Yogi Adityanath - Gorakhpur 
  2. Keshav Prasad Maurya - Sirathu
  3. Chhata - Chaudhary Laxminarayan
  4. Khatrauli - Vikram Saini 
  5. Hastinapur- Dinesh Khatik 
  6. Srikant Sharma - Mathura
  7. Pankaj Singh - Noida
  8. Tejpal Nagar - Dadri
  9. Atrauli - Sandeep Singh
  10. Agra Cantt - Dr. GS Dharmesh
  11. Bareilly Cantt - Sanjeev Arora 

