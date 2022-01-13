Punjab elections: Congress finalises first list of 73 candidates, Channi may contest from 2 seats: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Centre) and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu (Left).

Congress' Punjab Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday finalised names of almost 73 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections to be held next month. The discussion was held on 78 seats but decision could not reach on 5 seats. CEC will meet again on Friday to finalise the list. According to reports, only 2 out of 78 names discussed are female candidates. The leaders agreed on having more participation of women representatives.

Sources say Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi can contest elections from two seats. Adampur and Chamkor Sahib could be the two seats from where Channi is likely to contest.

Sources close to party leaders said that Channi contesting from two seats will impact surrounding areas as well.

A total of 73 names have been finalized in today's meeting. If sources are to be believed, candidates for 5 seats could not be decided as the party is yet to reach on conclusion whether to senior party leaders from these or not.

