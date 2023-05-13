UP Municipal Election Results LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am; BJP, SP lock in neck-and-neck fight

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Municipal Election Results

UP Municipal Election Results 2023: The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body polls is set to take place today (May 13). The elections to 17 municipal corporations, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 nagar panchayats were held in two phases on May 4 and 11. The overall voting percentage in the first phase was recorded at 52%, while it was 53% in the second phase. The polling was held with both EVMs and ballot papers for a total of 14,684 posts. As per the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission, these included 17 posts of mayor, 1,420 of corporators, 199 of nagar palika parishad chairpersons, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad members, 544 of nagar panchayat chairpersons and 7,178 posts of nagar panchayat members. As many as 44,232 candidates were in the fray in the first phase of voting, while the fate of 39,146 candidates was sealed in the ballot box in the second phase of voting. The main rivals BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders criss-crossed the poll-bound areas to gain an upper hand in the municipalities ahead of the crucial Parliamentary elections next year. The election holds importance as political parties left no stone unturned to showcase their strength before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state, which sends the maximum of 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.