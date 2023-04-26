Udupi Elections 2023: BJP, Congress eye constituency with fresh candidates this time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10.

Udupi Elections 2023: Udupi assembly constituency is located in the southwest region of Karnataka. The constituency is quite famous for several Hindu temples and it registers a large footfalls of pilgrims every year. It is also part of the Udupi Chikmagalur seat of the Lok Sabha.

As per the 2011 census, the city's total population is 1,25,306. Out of this, males constitute 49.45%, while females comprise 50.54% of the population. In 2018, the constituency has a total of 2,07,458, as per the data.

Major candidates in fray

This time, the constituency is set to witness an interesting contest as both national parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as Congress have changed their previous candidates. The saffron party has fielded Yashpal Suvarna from the Udupi constituency, replacing sitting legislator K Raghupati Bhat.

Meanwhile, the grand old party has shown faith in Prasad Raj Kanchan this time, denying a ticket to Pramod Madhwaraj. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded its candidate as Prabhakar Poojari will be representing the party.

Assembly elections in 2018

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, BJP's K Raghpati Bhat won the seat by defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of Congress with a margin of 1,20,44 votes. According to the Election Commission data, Bhat had received as many as 84,946 votes whereas Madhwaraj could garner 72,902 votes.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that the state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.