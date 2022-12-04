Sunday, December 04, 2022
     
'Giving election tickets to Muslim women against Islam': Shocker from Shahi Imam in Ahmedabad | WATCH

Those who give election tickets to Muslim women are against Islam, weakening the religion. Are there no men left, said Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2022 17:47 IST
Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in
Image Source : ANI Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Elections 2022: Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad in an objectionable statement said that giving election tickets to Muslims is against Islam as it weakens the religion.

"Those who give election tickets to Muslim women are against Islam, weakening the religion. Are there no men left," asked Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad.

