'Giving election tickets to Muslim women against Islam': Shocker from Shahi Imam in Ahmedabad | WATCH

Image Source : ANI Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Elections 2022: Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad in an objectionable statement said that giving election tickets to Muslims is against Islam as it weakens the religion.

"Those who give election tickets to Muslim women are against Islam, weakening the religion. Are there no men left," asked Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad.

