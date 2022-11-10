Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will Congress' Nand Lal retain seat in Rampur?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Rampur Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 21:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Rampur Assembly Constituency

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Rampur Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh. Rampur is also part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. 

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Rampur Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Candidates in the fray for Rampur Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Uday Singh Dogra from AAP, Kaul Singh from BJP and one candidate from the Congress.

In 2017, Nand Lal of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Prem Singh Daraik of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4,037 votes.

Previous years and MLAs

Year Member Party
1952 Bhagat Ram Congress
1952 Hardayal Singh Congress
1967 Nek Ram Negi Congress
1972 Nek Ram Negi Congress
1977 Niju Ram Janata Party
1982 Singhi Ram Congress
1985 Singhi Ram Congress
1990 Singhi Ram Congress
1993 Singhi Ram Congress
1998 Singhi Ram Congress
2003 Singhi Ram Congress
2007 Nand Lal Congress
2012 Nand Lal Congress
2017 Nand Lal Congress

