Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will Congress' Nand Lal retain seat in Rampur?

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Rampur Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh. Rampur is also part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Rampur Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Candidates in the fray for Rampur Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Uday Singh Dogra from AAP, Kaul Singh from BJP and one candidate from the Congress.

In 2017, Nand Lal of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Prem Singh Daraik of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4,037 votes.

