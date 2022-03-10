Not Raj Bhawan, Bhagwant Mann says will take oath in Bhagat Singh's birthplace Khatkar Kalan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAPs Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwan Mann meets supporters

After Aam Aadmi Party's sweeping victory in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is set to be the state's next Chief Minister. Repeating the party's pre-poll promise that there will be no sight of chief ministers in government offices, the comedian-turned-politician on Thursday said that he will take oath in Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Bhagat Singh, and not Raj Bhawan.

"Only picture of Saheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar will be in offices. I will take oath in Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Bhagat Singh, instead of taking oath in Raj Bhawan," Mann had said.

"The date will be announced later," he added.

Appealing to people to work unitedly, he said those who did not vote for the APP need not worry as the government will work for all sections of the society.

The thrust areas for his government would be improving the condition of schools, health infrastructure, bringing back industry, making agriculture profitable, and improving sports infrastructure. He said sports tracks and stadiums will be set up in all villages.

Also Read | 'Bade Badal sahab, Sidhu, Majithia trailing behind', says Bhagwant Mann as AAP leads in Punjab