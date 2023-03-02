Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Nagaland Election Results 2023: Constituency-wise full list of winners

Nagaland Assembly Election Result winners list: The results will come on 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Kohima Updated on: March 02, 2023 8:55 IST
Nagaland Assembly Election, Nagaland Election Result Live, Nagaland Assembly Election Results, Nagal
Image Source : CEO NAGALAND (TWITTER) Check the full list of winners of Nagaland state.

Nagaland Election Result winners full list: The counting of votes for assembly elections in Nagaland is underway from 8:00 am onwards today (March 2). The results will come on 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is contesting from Northern Angami-I and as the CM candidate for the NDPP-BJP alliance, he will be eyeing the top post for the fifth term. The stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, a BJP candidate, Tyui constituency is located in Wokha district. Patton is engaged in a four-cornered contest with Janata Dal (United) state president Senchumo Lotha; the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Y Kikon, and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha.

HERE is the full list of winners:

  1. Dimapur I
  2. Dimapur II (ST)
  3. Dimapur III (ST)
  4. Ghaspani I (ST)
  5. Ghaspani II (ST)
  6. Tening (ST)
  7. Peren (ST)
  8. Western Angami (ST)
  9. Kohima Town (ST)
  10. Northern Angami I (ST)
  11. Northern Angami II (ST)
  12. Tseminyü (ST)
  13. Pughoboto (ST)
  14. Southern Angami I (ST)
  15. Southern Angami II (ST)
  16. Pfütsero (ST)
  17. Chizami (ST)
  18. Chozuba (ST)
  19. Phek (ST)
  20. Meluri (ST)
  21. Tuli (ST) Mokokchung
  22. Arkakong (ST)
  23. Impur (ST)
  24. Angetyongpang (ST)
  25. Mongoya (ST)
  26. Aonglenden (ST)
  27. Mokokchung Town (ST)
  28. Koridang (ST)
  29. Jangpetkong (ST)
  30. Alongtaki (ST)
  31. Akuluto (ST)
  32. Atoizu (ST)
  33. Suruhoto (ST)
  34. Aghunato (ST)
  35. Zünheboto (ST)
  36. Satakha (ST)
  37. Tyüi (ST) Wokha
  38. Wokha (ST)
  39. Sanis (ST) 22,357
  40. Bhandari (ST)
  41. Tizit (ST) Mon
  42. Wakching (ST)
  43. Tapi (ST)
  44. Phomching (ST)
  45. Tehok (ST)
  46. Mon Town (ST)
  47. Aboi (ST) 11,921
  48. Moka (ST)
  49. Tamlu (ST)
  50. Longleng (ST)
  51. Noksen (ST)
  52. Longkhim Chare (ST)
  53. Tuensang Sadar I (ST)
  54. Tuensang Sadar II (ST)
  55. Tobu (ST) Mon
  56. Noklak (ST)
  57. Thonoknyu (ST)
  58. Shamator–Chessore (ST)
  59. Seyochung–Sitimi (ST)
  60. Pungro–Kiphire (ST)
The results will be published soon as and when updated. 

