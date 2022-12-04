MCD Polls: Residents of Bawana boycott polls, allege lack of development works in village

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The MCD elections were held on Sunday with the national capital witnessing a surge of people floating to the polling centres to cast their votes.

MCD Polls 2022: When the rest of the city was busy voting for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday, residents of Katewara village in Bawana, which falls under Ward No. 31 in North West district, gave a call to boycott the polls. According to sources, around 4,400 voters in the ward, who alleged that no development took place in the area in the last eight years decided to boycott the polls.

People alleged that even the cemetery in the area is in a bad condition and that no step was taken for its maintenance even after the residents urged the local MLA and the councillor to get it repaired. Inder Singh, a local resident, said that in the last eight years no road has been built in the area and hence he was boycotting the polls. He alleged that the local MLA has even threatened them that if they do not vote for his party, no development will take place in the area.

Another villager mentioned how there was no sports complex in the area. Sanjiv Khatri, a local social worker, said that area representatives are not paying heed to their problems. "The MP, MLA and councillor -- all are missing. They don't come to our village. No development has taken place in the last eight years, so we are forced to boycott the elections," said Khatri.

The votes will be counted on December 7 and the results will be announced on the same day.

