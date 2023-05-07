Karnataka Opinion Poll: BJP may emerge single largest party in Central Karnataka region

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Karnataka Opinion Poll 2023

Karnataka Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 13 seats in the Central Karnataka region and may emerge as the single party, the Congress may get 8, while JD(S) and others may not be able to open their accounts, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll survey. The region has a total of 21 seats.

46 per cent of the respondents feel that they were not satisfied with the performance of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, 26 per cent have an opinion that his performance was satisfactory and 28 per cent felt that his performance was excellent, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

India TV-CNX conducted the survey between May 1 and May 6. The opinion poll has a sample size of 11,200 with respondents from 112 constituencies. Out of this, 5,620 were male respondents and 5,580 female.

