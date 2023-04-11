Karnataka elections: A month before polls, BJP's KS Eshwarappa quits electoral politics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka elections: BJP's KS Eshwarappa a not to contest polls

Karnataka elections: With less than a month to go for Karnataka elections, BJP MLA from Shivamogga KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday announced that he won't be fighting polls this time.

Announcing his retirement, the veteran legislator and former deputy chief minister, who has often been at the centre of controversies due to his statements and allegations levelled against him, wrote to party president J P Nadda opting out of contesting the May 10 assembly polls and said he was retiring from electoral politics.

Notably, Eshwarappa would turn 75 in June, the unofficial age bar in the BJP for leaders to contest polls and hold official positions.

Though there have been occasional exceptions as well. The BJP has not yet announced its first list of candidates for the election to the 224-member assembly.

