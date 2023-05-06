Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress' BIG allegation on BJP for hatching plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and ... | Read Here

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress on Saturday charged BJP with an assassination plot against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and his entire family. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has alleged BJP leaders for giving shape to a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. Surjewala further said that the recording of the BJP's candidate from Chittapur had made clear the conspiracy of the BJP leaders.

"BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the recording of BJP's candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and CM Bommai," said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

When the result will be announced?

The Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 result will be declared on May 13 after the counting of the votes.

How many seats are needed for the majority?

Out of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, a party needs a total of 113 seats to mark a majority in the election.

Who won the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections?

In 2018, the Karnataka Assembly Elections were conducted on May 12. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) outsmarted Congress and JDS and gained 104 seats. But the saffron party failed to touch the majority 112 mark. Congress and JDS who secured second and third positions with 78 and 38 seats respectively decided to join hands to form a coalition government in the state.