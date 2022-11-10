Indora Assembly Constituency: BJP banks on Reeta Dhiman again against Congress' Malendra Rajan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indora Assembly Constituency Results 2022

Indora Assembly Constituency: The Indora seat of Himachal Pradesh Assembly was captured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 state elections. BJP's Reeta Dhiman had defeated Congress candidate Kamal Kishore by over 1,000 votes and the saffron party has once again trusted the sitting MLA to win the election this time.

While the Congress has fielded Malendar Rajan, the Aam Aadmi Party has given ticket to Jagdish Bagga in the fight for Indora assembly seat which comes under Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Interestingly, the people of Indora had rejected both BJP and Congress from the seat in 2012 assembly election and elected Independent candidate Manohar Dhiman. He had defeated Congress candidaye Kamal Kishore by over seven thousand votes.

The total number of voters in Indora seat is 59,945 of which 29,471 are male and 29679 are female voters. Voting to elect new members of 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 12 and couting of votes will be held on December 8.

Indora Assembly Constituency Results 2017