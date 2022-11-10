Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
  Indora Assembly Constituency: BJP banks on Reeta Dhiman again against Congress' Malendra Rajan

Indora Assembly Constituency: BJP banks on Reeta Dhiman again against Congress' Malendra Rajan

Indora Assembly Constituency: While the Congress has fielded Malendar Rajan, the Aam Aadmi Party has given ticket to Jagdish Bagga in the fight for Indora assembly seat.

Updated on: November 10, 2022 13:52 IST

Indora Assembly Constituency Results 2022

Indora Assembly Constituency: The Indora seat of Himachal Pradesh Assembly was captured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 state elections. BJP's Reeta Dhiman had defeated Congress candidate Kamal Kishore by over 1,000 votes and the saffron party has once again trusted the sitting MLA to win the election this time. 

While the Congress has fielded Malendar Rajan, the Aam Aadmi Party has given ticket to Jagdish Bagga in the fight for Indora assembly seat which comes under Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. 

Interestingly, the people of Indora had rejected both BJP and Congress from the seat in 2012 assembly election and elected Independent candidate Manohar Dhiman. He had defeated Congress candidaye Kamal Kishore by over seven thousand votes. 

The total number of voters in Indora seat is 59,945 of which 29,471 are male and 29679 are female voters. Voting to elect new members of 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly  is scheduled to take place on November 12 and couting of votes will be held on December 8.

Indora Assembly Constituency Results 2017

Candidate's Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin
Reeta Dhiman (Devi) BJP Winner 29,213 48.80% 1,095
Kamal Kishore INC Runner Up 28,118 46.97%  
Sushil Kumar BSP 3rd 952 1.59%  
None Of The Above NOTA 4th 668 1.12%  
Laxman Dass IND 5th 502 0.84%  
Balwant Singh IND 6th 217 0.36%  
Tilak Raj IND 7th 188 0.31%
