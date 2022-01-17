India TV Opinion Poll: BJP likely to clean sweep Bundelkhand region

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Opinion Poll.

BJP is likely to clean sweep in the Bundelkhand region which is having 19 seats out of the total of 403 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022, according to India TV's Opinion Poll. The polls will be held in 7 phases, commencing from February 10 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Out of the total 19 seats in the Bundelkhand region, BJP may win 17 seats (loss of 2 seats, 19 in 2017), SP may get 2, gain of two seats from 2017 while BSP, Congress, and others may not be able to open their accounts.

Talking about the vote share, BJP may get 43.5% (45.9% in 2017), SP may bag 29.5% (15.9% in 2017), Congress may get 6.50%.

ALSO READ | India TV Opinion Poll: BJP likely to emerge as single largest party again in Western UP, SP to increase tally

ALSO READ | India TV Opinion Poll Updates