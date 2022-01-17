India TV Opinion Poll: BJP likely to emerge as single largest party again in Western UP, SP to increase tally

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Opinion Poll.

The BJP may once again emerge as the single largest party in western Uttar Pradesh which has 97 seats in the upcoming assembly elections 2022 beginning next month from February 10, according to India TV Opinion Poll. In total, there are 403 assembly seats in the state. Uttar Pradesh elections will be held in 7 phases while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

According to India TV's Opinion Poll, BJP may bag 59 out of 97 seats, Samajwadi Party 37, BSP 1, and Congress Zero seats in western Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming assembly elections.

In 2017, assembly elections, BJP won 82 seats, so going by the opinion polls, BJP may lose 23 more seats in the upcoming election while SP which received 9 seats in 2017 may raise its tally to 37. Mayawati's BSP got 3 seats in 2017 but it is expected to get only 1 seat in 2022 while Congress that won 2 seats in the previous election may not even open its account.

Once again according to the opinion poll, BJP may bag 39.4% vote share down from 44.4% in 2017, SP may get 37.5% vote share, up from 19.5% in 2017, BSP can get 12.6% vote share down from 21.9% in 2017 and Congress may increase its vote share to 6.5% from 5.9% in 2017. Others may get 4.2% vote share.

In 2017, Samajwadi Party had 19.5% vote share and it is evident that the party is gaining from its alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The survey shows that the BJP, which had a vote share of 44.4% in 2017, is likely to suffer a dent in 2022 with 39.4% vote share in western Uttar Pradesh. However, BSP's vote share has declined from 21.9% in 2017 to 12.6% in 2022.​

