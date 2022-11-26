Chunav Manch: AAP won’t open account; people trust PM Modi, says BJP Gujarat chief CR Patil

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader CR Patil claims his party will win Gujarat election

Chunav Manch Gujarat: As the voting day- when voters will respond to poll campaigns conducted by political parties- is approaching, India TV brought 'Chunav Manch' where top leaders debated and responded to questions dominating this poll season. Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil on India TV’s ‘Chunav Manch’ speaks on his party’s poll prospects.

In an insightful discussion with India TV, the veteran BJP leader claimed that his party will win the election with a historic majority by receiving over 2.5 crore votes in the state.

‘Modi factor’ in Gujarat

People have trust in PM Modi which benefits BJP and all party workers are happy with the party's functioning, he added.

“Gujarat BJP has 1.18 crore members. This belief has been created because of the trust of people in PM Modi,” he added.

Explaining BJP's page committee during election, Patil said they are expecting more than 2.5 crore votes in the forthcoming elections.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gujarat BJP chief said that Kejriwal's party won't be able to win even a single seat in the state.

He further added that the fight is only between BJP and Congress, AAP is nowhere.

Patil on giving tickets to Muslim candidates

On selecting candidates for ticket distribution, Patil said that if a Muslim candidate is capable of winning then he will definitely give a ticket.

