Chitradurga Assembly Election 2023: G H Thippareddy's prestige at stake, will JD (S) trounce BJP's candidate?

Chitradurga Assembly Election 2023: G H Thippareddy's prestige at stake, will JDS, Cong trounce BJP's candidate?

Chitradurga Assembly Election 2023: G H Thippareddy's prestige in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election is at stake as he has a great reputation in the constituency. As per the reports, Theppareddy has won the Chitradurga constituency multiple times in the past. In the upcoming election, the constituency will witness an interesting tussle in the struggle for power between BJP's Thippareddy, INC's K C Veerendra Puppy and JDS' G Raghu Achar.

The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

In the 2018 Chitradurga Assembly Election, G H Thippareddy of the BJP vanquished K C Veernedra of the JDS with a margin of 32,985 votes. This constituency comes under the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. In 2018, the Karnataka Assembly Elections were conducted on May 12. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) outsmarted Congress and JDS and gained 104 seats. But the saffron party failed to touch the majority 112 mark. Congress and JDS who secured second and third positions with 78 and 38 seats respectively decided to join hands to form a coalition government in the state.

