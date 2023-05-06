Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
Bhatkal Assembly Election 2023: Will BJP's Sunil Biliya Naik hold his fort?

Bhatkal Assembly Election 2023: The Bhatkal constituency seat is currently held by BJP's Sunil Biliya Naik. Naik is contesting the election from the same constituency.

Updated on: May 06, 2023 13:58 IST
Bhatkal Assemble Election 2023: Politics in Karnataka has intensified ahead of the Karnataka Polls that will take place on May 10. The results of the polls will be declared on May 13. BJP and Congress have fielded their candidates from the Bhatkal constituency. Meanwhile, JD(S) is also in the race. 

Bhatkal Assembly constituency is one of the 224 constituencies that come under the Uttara Kannada district. BJP's Sunil Biliya Naik is currently ruling from the Bhatkal constituency. He is also contesting the elections from the same seat. 

 

In the 2018 assembly election, Bhartiya Janata Party's Sunil Biliya Naik outsmarted Congress' Mankal Vaidya with a huge margin. He had gained 83,172 votes whereas, Vaidya was able to amass 77,242 votes. Vaidya had lost the election by a margin of 5,930 votes. 

